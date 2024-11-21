Mukwonago man saves a life while running the Chicago marathon

A Mukwonago man jumped into action when a woman collapsed, stopped breathing and went pulseless while running the Chicago marathon.

“The doctors are like you shouldn’t be here right now. It is truly amazing you are here,” said Brian Beres on what doctors told the woman after she was revived.

Brian usually spends his days at ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital-Mukwonago dealing with emergencies as a nurse. So he didn’t hesitate when something happened during the marathon. But he says the reason behind why he runs is what brought him there that day.

“I run for the hospital,” said Brian.

Brian Beres is talking about Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. Brian has been a marathon runner for more than a decade. He runs the Bank of America Chicago Marathon nearly every year to raise money for that hospital in honor of his son Kieran.

“He had life-saving surgery at 5 days old,” said Brian.

Along with raising money, Brian's other mission this year was to run the 26.2 miles in a time that would qualify him for the Boston Marathon. Something he was on pace to do.

“I was kind of in a rhythm with how I was running and everything felt good,” said Brian.

He was nearly the end of the race, just after mile 21, when something happened in front of him.

“There was a woman running, not 10 yards in front of me, collapsed. I immediately ran to her,” said Brian.

He says his instincts as an emergency room nurse kicked in.

“She didn’t have pulses and she wasn’t breathing,” said Brian. “I started CPR immediately with her with this bystander.”

Brian performed CPR on the woman for 45 minutes before the fire department could get her off the course and to the hospital. He worried she wouldn’t make it. But just as he runs for his son, who is his miracle, Brian said he was able to pass on a miracle in the same place his son was saved.

“It came full circle,” Brian said.

He was invited to meet the runner, Maria Sutton, on Wednesday night in Chicago. Maria had suffered a heart attack while running. The marathon organizers said, “We are deeply appreciative of the quick actions of Brian, first responders, and others on the course who provided aid.”

“This was God’s way that this is the race you are going to run. This is what is going to happen, fate intervened with me being there. I was meant to be there for her,” said Brian.

Brian had been trying to qualify for the Boston Marathon. He hopes there is still a way he can be considered to run. Otherwise, he plans to run Chicago again next year.

Full statement from the Bank of America Chicago Marathon:

"At the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, the safety and well-being of our participants, volunteers, spectators and community members is our top priority. A key part of the event’s safety messaging is the importance of hands-only CPR and being prepared to lend a helping hand in case of an emergency. We are deeply appreciative of the quick actions of Brian, first responders, as well as others on course to provide aid towards a runner in distress. Their actions exemplify the collaborative spirit that promotes the health and safety of all event attendees and showcases what the Bank of America Chicago Marathon is all about."

