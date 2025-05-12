MUKWONAGO, Wis. — A water gun game played by Mukwonago High School senior students has sparked complaints from residents after some teens allegedly took the competition to inappropriate extremes.

According to the Mukwonago Police Chief Dan Streit, the game involves teams of students competing against each other with water guns, with players being eliminated when their clothes get wet.

TMJ4 Eric Meifert lives in the neighborhood where students were having the squirt gun battle naked.

"I understand a water fight, but the naked element — I don't get that part of it," said Eric Meifert.

WATCH: Mukwonago High School tradition crosses the line when some students go nude

He lives in the neighborhood, acknowledged the activity has been around for some time.

"It's a tradition. They have been doing it for some years," said Meifert.

TMJ4 The intersection of Two Rivers Drive and Two Rivers Court.

But police said some participants have gone to extremes to win the competition.

Carolyn Weck, another neighborhood resident, described it as "that game the kids were playing and they were naked in the neighborhood."

TMJ4 Carolyn Weck lives in the neighborhood where the squirt gun game was being played naked.

The situation escalated when police received multiple 911 calls after two teens reportedly jumped out of a vehicle naked in front of a father walking with his 4-year-old child.

"I don't like it, and I felt for the guy who was apparently walking a little kid," said Meifert.

TMJ4 Mukwonago High School, file image

Beyond the nudity concerns, police report issues with reckless driving related to the game, including teens running stop signs and speeding through residential areas.

"They drive too fast through here anyway, and then to have the kids chasing each other," said Weck.

TMJ4 Calvin Weck lives in the neighborhood where the squirt gun game was being played naked.

Her husband Calvin expressed concern for neighborhood children's safety.

"We are afraid for the little kids," said Weck.

This isn't the first time senior games have caused problems in the area. Last year, five students in Waukesha were arrested for playing a similar game with airsoft guns in a Target parking lot. The Mukwonago police chief confirmed no citations have been issued in this case.

Weck urged participants to "keep out of the subdivisions where there are kids playing."

The police chief stated he has no objection to seniors playing the game, provided they do so legally – keeping their clothes on and driving responsibly.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

