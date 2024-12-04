Watch Now
Mukwonago Committee of the Whole tables cell phone policy ordinance indefinitely

The Mukwonago Village Committee of the Whole has tabled an ordinance indefinitely aimed at helping the Mukwonago Area School District enforce its cell phone policy.
The ordinance would have allowed court penalties for those who repeatedly violate the district's proposed cell phone policy during the school day and on school grounds.

The ordinance would have allowed court penalties for those who repeatedly violate the district's proposed cell phone policy during the school day and on school grounds.

The issue has divided parents and students, with some seeing the policy as excessive and others supporting its benefits.

It is unclear how much a citation would have cost if the ordinance had passed. The Mukwonago police chief says a judge would have determined the penalty.

