Mukwonago cafe owner revives petition calling for chamber changes

MUKWONAGO — A Mukwonago business owner has revived a petition calling for changes at the local chamber of commerce, gathering nearly 900 signatures from community members seeking reform.

Calaya Kostecki, owner of Bee Well Cafe, restarted the online petition after what she describes as a conflict with the Mukwonago Area Chamber of Commerce(MACC) over her planned entertainment during the chamber's "Midnight Magic" holiday celebration.

Midnight Magic is the chamber's annual holiday event that brings festivities throughout downtown Mukwonago.

"My entertainer created a Facebook event saying, ‘Hey guys, I'm going to play music at Bee Well Cafe during Midnight Magic’. Not hosting it, nothing about the chamber, just that she'll be there," Kostecki said.

Kostecki said shortly after, her entertainer received a voicemail from the chamber.

“They basically threatened legal action if we even say Midnight Magic," Kostecki said. “I was in shock... like really?"

The chamber declined TMJ4’s request for an interview.

In a written statement, the organization did not address the situation with Kostecki, instead stating that membership dues pay for events and that promotion is a member benefit.

The chamber confirmed "Midnight Magic" is trademarked through November 2034.

The chamber described itself as "a member-supported nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening our community by supporting local businesses." It clarified it is "not affiliated with the City of Mukwonago" but "works closely with Village leadership."

Kostecki was a member for one year after opening her business, but said she did not feel supported.

"That's what sparked my fire again for change," Kostecki said.

"I do believe in the chamber. I do believe in what they provide for the community, but it's not being run the way it should," she said. "It's just not as inclusive as it could be or should be."

The chamber's board met on December 1 and approved a motion reaffirming support for the executive director.

Kostecki plans to keep her cafe open during Midnight Magic. She has also created a Facebook group for Mukwonago businesses.

"We need to work together, and that's why I brought the petition back," Kostecki said.

