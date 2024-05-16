More mental health help for Waukesha County children and families

Long waiting lists for children struggling with depression and behavioral issues had Waukesha County Health and Human Services Department looking to make a change. The department helped to open a new outpatient mental health facility that includes therapy and programming for children and families. Now, leaders want the public to know, help is available.

“Our youth are struggling with mental health,” said Penny Nevicosi, division manager of child and family services for Waukesha County Health and Human Services.

The department found that 56 percent of Waukesha County High School students reported feeling depressed, anxious, or having thoughts of harming themselves. This drove parents to reach out for help in higher numbers.

“It isn't uncommon for a family to contact a mental health clinic and be told there is a six month waiting lists,” said Nevicosi.

It is part of the reason the Health Department applied for a $100,000 grant to open a clinic run by the Professional Services Group.

“Since they set up in our community you have immediate access to therapy services and medication management,” said Nevicosi.

The clinic offers services to children as young as 3-years-old along with family counseling and substance abuse help. They say supporting the family is equally as important as treating the patient.

"To address substance use, parenting, trauma, and parent-child interactions. So we are giving them what they need,” said Leah Featherstone, Professional Services Group. “So that family stays out of those more significant systems like child welfare."

If you are interested in the services available you can click here.

