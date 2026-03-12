VILLAGE OF PEWAUKEE — A proposed roughly 70% increase in part of the Village of Pewaukee’s water rate is drawing mixed reactions from residents and local businesses as state regulators review the plan.

The proposal, currently under review by the Wisconsin Public Service Commission, would raise water utility revenue by about $1.04 million and be implemented in two phases if approved.

'Money is tight': Pewaukee residents weigh proposed water rate increase

Village officials say the widely cited 70% increase applies only to the portion of the bill based on water usage, which is one of several charges on a typical water bill. When all parts of the bill are averaged together, officials estimate many households could see an increase of about $20 to $25 more per month.

Some residents say any increase can still affect household budgets.

“People are starting to talk about it,” Perry Schulz, a village resident, said. “Money is tight for everybody.”

TMJ4 News Perry R. Schulz

Schulz said even a modest increase can add up.

“That’s a good amount of food — a nice meal out with a friend,” he said.

Other residents shared similar concerns in written public comments submitted during a public hearing.

“Water is a basic necessity, and an increase of this size raises serious concerns about affordability for many residents,” one comment stated.

Village leaders say the proposal reflects the rising costs associated with maintaining and improving the water system.

“The cost to supply that water and treat that water continues to increase,” said Dave Buechl, the village’s director of public works and engineer.

Officials say new state drinking water regulations tied to contaminants such as PFAS and radium are driving some of the upgrades needed for the village’s system.

TMJ4 News Dave Buechl and Matt Heiser.

Buechl said the village plans to invest $25 million to $30 million in water system projects over the next five years to address those issues and maintain safe drinking water.

“This is a basic vital service the village offers to residents, making sure drinking water is available and safe,” Village Administrator Matt Heiser said.

The village currently relies on groundwater wells for its drinking water, though officials say they are also exploring the possibility of connecting to Great Lakes water through the City of Waukesha as a potential long-term option further in the future.

TMJ4 News Chad Ostram

Local businesses are also watching the proposal closely. Chad Ostram, owner of Brewfinity Brewing Co., said water is essential to his operation.

“Beer is 95% water, so yes, we use it,” Ostram said. “Using water to brew beer, to clean, sanitation — everything includes water.”

While he said a rate increase could raise operating costs, he said maintaining safe water systems requires investment.

“If you want safe water — which every municipality provides — there is a cost to it,” Ostram said.

Village leaders have agreed with the updated rate proposal submitted to the Public Service Commission, and the timeline for any changes now depends on the commission’s final decision.

The village last increased water rates in 2022.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip