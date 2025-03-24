Moms fight to keep band fulltime at Hartland school

The Lake Country School is at risk of losing its full-time band program. It needs the community to step in and help raise thousands of dollars or face cuts.

TMJ4 Melissa Vernon (left) and Krista Haugner Sieg are two moms who are working to keep band full time at Lake Country School in Hartland.

A TMJ4 viewer named Sandie sent us this email saying:

"Band parents had to raise money last year too and were successful. But this year they don't have enough."

Now the Lake Country School Wildcats Band Booster Club is trying to make up that difference.

"My daughter is currently in band at Lake Country School and plays trumpet,” said Krista Haugner Sieg.

TMJ4 Buttons that support Lake Country School's band

She says band gives her 7th grade daughter, Lorelei, so much more than just learning how to play music.

"It teaches people how to listen to each other, how to work together to accomplish something bigger than anyone could accomplish on their own,” said Krista.

TMJ4 Lorelei, Krista's daughter

It is why she and other community members are fighting to keep the Lake Country band from moving to a part-time program.

Last year, they created a band booster club when a referendum for the school failed. The school board originally moved the band program from full-time to part-time.

Photo provided Claire, Melissa's daughter

“We fought really hard to tell the school board it was really important for us," said Melissa Vernon, president of the Lake Country School Wildcats Band Booster Club. "We asked the school if could we fundraiser. Could we make up the difference from a salary for a full-time person to what they were willing to contribute to a part-time person?”

The booster club raised $65,0000 last year and kept the band full-time. But this year, they have only raised $40,0000—not enough, and they said students, more than ever are choosing to take band.

TMJ4 Melissa Vernon

“We currently have 60% of our 4th to 8th graders doing bands or string so our program is really thriving,” said Melissa.

Now, they hope the community can help kick in the $15,000 they still need. The parents say no matter what they are going to keep fighting for band.

"We don't want it to all of a sudden to disappear and wonder what are we missing,” said Krista.

Melissa warned the amount needed for the band could go higher depending on what happens during the vote for the April 1 referendum. If it fails, the booster club anticipates the band would face even more cuts and will likely have to come back and raise even more money to keep it running.

