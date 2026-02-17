Milwaukee Tool secures tax incentives for $206M expansion in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — The Menomonee Falls Village Board approved tax incentives Monday night for Milwaukee Tool as the company continues to plan a massive expansion to its facility off Good Hope Road.

The board approved one tax incremental district and amended another, laying the financial groundwork for Milwaukee Tool's multi-phase, nearly $206 million expansion across almost 92 acres of land.

According to the deal, Milwaukee Tool will remodel an existing 164,000-square-foot building into an electric lab and research and development facility. The company will then construct new buildings over four phases, totaling 750,000 square feet by 2038.

The new development will be located in wooded land just northwest of their current facility off Good Hope Road.

"We are continuing to invest in and grow our Menomonee Falls campus, and the agreement provides flexibility to support that growth over the long term," a Milwaukee Tool representative said in an email to TMJ4 Monday evening.

The contract also allows the company to build a private road connected to Fond du Lac Avenue if the development reaches 2,000 permanent employees, though that is not a minimum requirement for the development.

Both tax districts were passed by unanimous vote from the Village Board.

