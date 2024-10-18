Absentee voting at senior living facilities and nursing homes in Menomonee Falls is underway. This happens by law in the state through Special Voting Deputies.

TMJ4 Ray Jones shows off his "I Voted" sticker that he got after casting his absentee ballot at his Menomonee Falls senior living community.

Ray Jones lives at Dickinson Hollow in Menomonee Falls. Special Voting Deputies set up absentee voting for him and other residents of his senior living facility.

“Do you feel like your vote is safe?” asked reporter Rebecca Klopf.

“Yes,” answered Ray.

“How long have you been doing it?” asked Rebecca.

“Eight years.”

Under the law, registered voters at qualified care facilities can have absentee ballots brought in by SVDs.

TMJ4 Dan Rebers and Marilyne Young are Special Voting Deputies for the Village of Menomonee Falls. They work with the village clerk’s office and election observers to help people cast their ballot at nursing homes.

"At this particular facility because it is a nursing home type facility we go room to room in some of the bigger facilities we set up in whatever room they want us to set up and the people come to us,” said Marilyne Young, who is a special voting deputy for the Village of Menomonee Falls.

Watch: Menomonee Falls voters start absentee voting at senior facilities

Menomonee Falls voters start absentee voting at senior facilities

TMJ4 News was not allowed to film inside of the Menomonee Falls Health Services facility, but Rebecca did watch as both two special voting deputies and an election observer entered each voter's room.

TMJ4 Marilyne Young is a Special Voting Deputies for the Village of Menomonee Falls. She works with the village clerk’s office and election observers to help people cast their ballot at nursing homes.

"We fold their ballot up, put it in a ballot envelope, and seal that envelope. We put a sticker on the envelope that has their name and address. And the other special voting deputy and I after they have signed, witness their signature,” said Marilyne.

Ray tells me this is a good thing for people in his facility because it gives them a chance to exercise their right to vote.

"I maybe in my 85 years, may have missed a primary. But I have never missed a General Election."

SVDs visit each location twice by law and then mail absentee ballots to those who do not get a chance to vote.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip