Menomonee Falls residents stake out parade, fireworks viewing spots amid changing rules

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Residents in Menomonee Falls spent the hot 87-degree day Thursday waiting to secure prime viewing spots for the Fourth of July parade and fireworks, while adjusting to rules that have changed in recent years.

"We were out here at 7:30," said Arianna Bohlmeier.

"I got here at like 9," said Zach Oskarsson.

"I got here at 10:15," said Aleiyah McKenzie.

Many longtime parade-goers are familiar with how the rules have changed regarding spot reservations.

"It used to be that you could stake and actually put sticks in the ground and you could put it on the front road grass," McKenzie said.

According to police, nothing can be placed between the grass and sidewalk before roads close at 6 p.m., and staking off spots is prohibited. Officers have already made rounds today, removing blankets and stakes from restricted areas.

"People like to save the spots," Oskarsson said.

Residents have gotten creative with their spot-saving methods, using tables, cones, and even baby strollers. For many families, securing these viewing locations is a cherished tradition.

"Her grandpa used to come out here. This was the tree. And he would save all the area for everyone," said Theresa, referring to their family's traditional viewing spot.

The location is particularly valuable for those wanting to enjoy both events without moving. "This is the best spot for the fireworks because the parade comes down here and then you can turn around and see the fireworks," Oskarsson said.

The parade begins at 6 p.m. Thursday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

