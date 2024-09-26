Watch Now
Menomonee Falls police seek help identifying two men involved in retail theft at Ulta

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wisc — The Menomonee Falls Police Department is seeking help to identify two men involved in a retail theft at an Ulta on Tuesday.

Police say the men entered the store near N91W16051 Falls Parkway at about 11:01 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, and worked together to conceal and steal multiple bottles of cologne.

The men exited the store and fled in a newer-model white Kia Soul with an unreadable temporary plate.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Rech at 262-532-8700, referencing case 24-023136.

