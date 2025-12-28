Menomonee Falls police asks for public's help in locating suspects connected to two thefts

Menomonee Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two suspects in connection to two separate thefts that occurred on December 7th and December 21st at the CVS Pharmacy on Appleton Avenue.

On December 7th, a male, who wore a gray jacket, yellow pants, and black shoes, and a female, who wore a gray jacket, black pants and white shoes, stole $177.12 worth of merchandise.

Menomonee Falls Police Department

The same duo then stole $379.92 worth of merchandise on December 21st.

If anyone has any information regarding the two suspects, Menomonee Falls Police Department requests you contact Officer Willis at (262) 532-8700 in reference to case numbers 25-032606 and 25-032609

You can also submit an anonymous tip to the Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website, www.stopcrimewaukesha.com or through the new app on your phone.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip