Menomonee Falls community rallies around longtime kindergarten teacher during cancer treatment

MENOMONEE FALLS — A Menomonee Falls school community is rallying around a longtime kindergarten teacher as she undergoes an intensive clinical trial following a recurrence of ovarian cancer.

Lauri Langerock has taught at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School for over a decade, dedicating her career to helping young students navigate their first years of school.

This year, she is on a leave of absence as she focuses on treatment.

“I miss the kids — their laughter and the way they look at life,” Langerock said.

"They just have the ability to make everything fun and exciting."

TMJ4 News Lauri LangerocK

A graduate of Illinois State University, Langerock knew she wanted to be a teacher since she was a little girl.

“Everything is new and exciting for them, and they learn so much in that time,” she said.

In 2019, everything changed.

Langerock went to the emergency room with severe abdominal pain. What doctors initially believed were ovarian cysts later turned out to be ovarian cancer.

“I was shocked — not expecting it at all,” she recounted. "It was very overwhelming and frightening."

Over the next several years, Langerock underwent different treatments like chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

Despite the toll, colleagues said she rarely stepped away from the classroom.

“I can’t think of many summers when Lauri wasn’t here, getting her classroom ready,” Principal Justin Goffman said. “She cares so deeply about her job.”

Ruth Meidl. Lauri Langerock.

The cancer has since returned, and Langerock is now participating in a clinical trial that requires frequent travel and a demanding treatment schedule.

Shortly before the school year began, she made the decision to take time away from teaching.

“I knew the clinical trial involved a lot more, but not how much more,” she said. "It's hard to think there’s no end in sight, but I keep leaning into my faith and God's plan."

On top of the growing medical expenses, the Langerock's home was damaged during flooding in Menomonee Falls last summer.

“There’s only so much one family can take without a little help,” Goffman said.

Friends and family organized a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover medical costs and travel related to Langerock’s treatment.

Goffman said the school community wanted to support a teacher who has given so much to students and families over the years.

“We have someone who has given so much to her community — as a teacher and as a person,” he said.

Fellow kindergarten teacher Ruth Meidl said her absence has been felt across the school.

“She never complains. She never gives up,” Meidl said. “In her quiet moments, she’ll say it’s hard, but she's so brave and strong."

TMJ4 News Ruth Meidl and Principal Justin Goffard.

Langerock said the outpouring of support from students, coworkers, and families has meant a great deal as she continues treatment.

“I feel very blessed by it,” she said. “I’m hoping my next scan brings good news and that I can return to the classroom as soon as the end of the year.”

