Menomonee Falls church thrift sale making a difference for more than 2 decades

A church in Menomonee Falls says their thrift sale is a can’t miss event. In just the first hours of being open, hundreds of people come through their doors. TMJ4 News’ Waukesha reporter Rebecca Klopf went to check out what makes it so special.

It all started with this email.

TMJ4 Gina Gonzalez

"You may remember me. I contact WTMJ every year at this time to tell you about our St. James Catholic Church Annual Thrift Sale!"

That was from Gina Gonzalez.

“You email us every year?” asked Rebecca Klopf.

“I do email you every year,” answered Gina.

Her email went on about how wonderful the St. James Catholic Church thrift sale is and all the hard work that goes into it.

TMJ4 Wreaths and decor for sale.

“Why did you want TMJ4 News to come?” asked Rebecca.

“This is not just a little rummage sale,” said Gina.

TMJ4 Woman looks at penguin decoration for sale.

Besides the rooms and rooms and rooms of items. They are selling everything from the basic to the unique. And the community comes out for it. By 11 a.m. on Thursday morning, the first day of the sale, more than 750 people had been through the doors. That chaos is controlled by volunteers Cookie Helman and Gene Neyhart.

TMJ4 Volunteers Gene Neyhart (left) and Cookie Helman run the church's thrift sale.

“You guys have been doing this for so many years, I’m going to say decades. It is important to you.”

“Decades, is that the word? We don’t want to say decades, that gives away our age,” said Cookie.

TMJ4 Home decor items for sale.

Besides Cookie and Gene, there are dozens of others who come year after year. Some like Emelie Klein, have been here since the rummage started in the early 2000s.

TMJ4 Emelie Klein is 94 and has volunteered for the thrift since it started in the early 2000s.

“You are 94?” asked Rebecca.

“I am,” she answered.

Even though they are having a great time, there is a bigger reason for the sale. The money goes to support the church’s mission and other charities.

TMJ4 TVs for sale in the electronics room.

“We sell to the public but then afterward, then everything that is left goes to people in need,” said Cookie.

“Basically nothing goes in a dumpster,” said Gene.

TMJ4 Linens room with items for sale.

The thrift sale runs from 8 to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 9 to Noon on Saturday at W220 N6588 Town Line Rd.

Menomonee Falls.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip