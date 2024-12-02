Menomonee Falls bakery owners file lawsuit over drag event comments

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A Menomonee Falls bakery has filed a lawsuit after becoming the target of threats and comments it claims are defamatory. Batter and Mac is suing the head of the Wisconsin Chapter of Gays Against Groomers.

It was business as usual Monday afternoon at Batter and Mac in Menomonee Falls as catering orders were prepared. But back in May, owners Brittany Wohlfeil and Kasey Gusho had planned to host a drag event during Pride Month.

It was going to include cupcake decorating and a storybook hour to raise money for the LGBTQ+ organization Courage MKE.

"We just wanted to raise money for this organization that does really important work for kids right here in our community,” said Brittany.

Instead, the announcement of their fundraiser led to threatening messages that ultimately led them to cancel the event.

“We just wanted everyone to feel loved and it kind of escalated into this situation with Gays Against Groomers and Jesse Simcox,” said Kasey.

Jesse Simcox is the head of the Wisconsin Chapter of Gays Against Groomers. He spoke at the Menomonee Falls village board meeting on May 20, 2024. about why he wanted the drag event canceled.

He said in part, “…to shut down children's drag performances. The reason those people are upset is they publicly told on themselves that they wish to sexually exploit children."

The owners of Batter and Mac filed a civil lawsuit against Simcox.

“We decided we should take our privilege and use that to let him know that it is not okay. You can't just bully people and harass people and defame people and get away with it,” said Brittany.

TMJ4 News reporter Rebecca Klopf called Simcox and his attorney, Brent Eisberner about the lawsuit and asked for an interview.

His attorney told me quote, "We don't comment on cases with ongoing litigation but we are confident the court will do the right thing and dismiss the case. "

Brittany says she is doing what she feels is right.

“We believe in being a safe and welcoming place, it is a bakery, and bakeries are for everybody,” said Brittany.

The Dane County Court is currently reviewing Jesse Simcox's motions to change venues or dismiss the case entirely. Brittany and Casey say they are considering more legal action against others who targeted the bakery because of the drag event.

