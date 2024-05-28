Menomonee Falls bakery owners consider legal action after threats and defaming comments

MENOMONEE FALLS — A bakery in Menomonee Falls is considering legal action after it became the target of threats and defaming comments.

Batter & Mac received backlash over a planner ‘Drag Story Hour and Cupcake Decorating’ event.

While co-owners Kasey Gusho and Brittany Wohlfeil canceled the event, people have still been vocal about their plans.

Over Memorial Day Weekend, the owners said two women came into their business, made “aggressive” comments, and demanded to speak to the owners.

“They were clearly unhappy with the Drag Story Time and wanted to talk to us, but we weren’t here,” Wohlfeil explained.

“It really shook up our staff to the point where they asked if next time they could call the police.”

That’s part of the reason their lawyer filed two cease-and-desist letters. One went to Menomonee Falls Village Trustee, Ann Lessila, and the other to Jesse Simcox, the chapter leader of Gays Against Groomers Wisconsin.

Both have been vocal against the event.

Earlier Facebook posts show Lessila replied "spread the word" to a commenter saying they will no longer be shopping at the bakery.

She also wrote in response to the backlash on her trustee Facebook page: "I am going to leave all of the comments on my page so it's out in the public who wants to groom children."

“To have a board member posting we’re groomers on her official page is ridiculous. At the minimum, she should be apologizing,” Wohlfeil said.

At a village board meeting on May 20, several people from across Wisconsin shared their concerns over the event, including Simcox.

He said in part “Those people are upset because they publically told on themselves that they wish to sexually exploit children.”

The event at Batter & Mac was scheduled as a fundraiser for Courage MKE, which helps advocate for LGBTQ people in our community, as well as helping them find housing, scholarships grants, and more.

“We’re not pedophiles. We’re not groomers. To have people saying that is damaging,” Wohlfeil said.

TMJ4’s Kaylee Staral reached out to both Lessila and Simcox Tuesday afternoon for comment on the letters but did not immediately hear back.

“You can have your own opinion but don’t threaten people and don’t be mean. We just ask everyone to keep discourse civil,” Gusho said.

Not all of the messages have been negative though.

“The majority have been so supportive and we’ve raised a bunch of money for Courage MKE,” Wohlfeil smiled.

Their total is around $6,000 so far, and since everything happened, the business has also received orders from big companies like the Brewers and Children's Wisconsin.

The business has a variety of events planned and will have rainbow bakery items all benefitting Courage MKE in June.

