MEMORIAL OPENS: 12-year-old Brooke remembers her Grandmother killed in the Waukesha Parade Attacks

Today marks three years since the Waukesha Christmas Parade attacks. Six people were killed, and dozens of others were hurt. The entire Waukesha community was affected. Now, a place for that community to heal and reflect is open.

TMJ4 Waukesha Christmas Parade Memorial

At exactly 4:39 p.m. on Thursday, the moment when the attack began three years ago, the memorial opened for the community.

“I remember it like it was yesterday. I heard a loud car crash,” said Kathi Schmeling, a member of the Dancing Grannies who was in the parade. “I turned around and almost everyone was lying on the ground."

TMJ4 Kathi Schmeling, a member of the Dancing Grannies who was in the parade.

“We still very much go through up and down times with this remembering,” said Jan Kwiatkowski, the executive director of the Dancing Grannies.

Four members of the Dancing Grannies were killed along with two other parade participants on Nov. 21, 2021, when a vehicle drove through the parade route. The victims were Ginny Sorenson, Leanna Owen, Tamara Durand, Bill Hospel, Jane Kulich, and 8-year-old Jackson Sparks. Dozens of other people were left hurt.

TMJ4 The bench to remember 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, who was killed in the parade attack.

Terry Rutledge, a volunteer for the Salvation Army was there with others from their organization when it happened. They had just finished the parade route when the attack started and he turned back with others to help.

“To remember the people who were affected because it wasn’t just the six people whose lives were taken but their families and friends and a whole community,” said Terry.

TMJ4 Terry Rutledge (left), a volunteer for the Salvation Army stands with Mike Neiman from the Salvation Army, both were at the parade.



The memorial includes a heart sculpture, cement ribbons, and benches to honor the six victims. The community also got to add their own touch by creating memorial tiles that line the back. That includes people like Brooke Sorenson whose grandmother Ginny was killed. Ginny was a member of the Dancing Grannies and performing that day.

TMJ4 Brooke Sorenson, 12, whose grandmother Ginny Sorenson, a Dancing Granny, was killed in the parade attacks. She points to the tile she made for her grandmother.

"Angels watch over you Ginny Sorenson,” read Brooke from her tile to her grandmother.

As the memorial opens, people say it will be a place where they can come together and reflect.

TMJ4 Brooke Sorenson, 12, whose grandmother Ginny Sorenson, a Dancing Granny, was killed in the attack.

“In a split second your life changes. It changed everybody’s life who was in the parade,” said Mike Neiman from the Salvation Army.

“It can be a serene place. You know there is a place to go and to visit,” said Kathi.

The memorial is now open to the community. The Waukesha Christmas Parade will take place in about 2 weeks on Sunday, Dec. 8.

