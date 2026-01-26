Measles case confirmed in Waukesha County

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A case of measles has been confirmed in a resident in Waukesha County, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Waukesha County Health and Human Services reported Monday.

The case is the first confirmed case in Wisconsin this year.

Officials said the case is related to international travel, and they are working on identifying and notifying anyone who may have been exposed to the measles virus. At this time, no public exposure locations have been identified.

DHS encourages Wisconsinites to check their vaccination status to make sure they are protected from measles.

People planning winter vacations should look at measles activity in the location they plan to travel, and be sure everyone they are traveling with is up to date on needed vaccines.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can be spread from person to person through the air and can stay in the air for two hours after a sick person coughs or sneezes. It is so contagious that if one person gets it, up to 90% of the people around them may also become infected if they are not vaccinated.

Symptoms of measles typically appear approximately 10 to 21 days after exposure, and include:

Runny nose.

High fever (may be greater than 104°F).

Tiredness.

Cough.

Red, watery eyes, or conjunctivitis ("pink eye").

A red rash with raised bumps that starts at the hairline and moves to the arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin.

Anyone who develops any symptoms of measles should stay home and call their doctor's office or clinic before visiting so they can take precautions to ensure other patients are not exposed to the virus.

For more information, visit the DHS measles webpage. Waukesha County residents may contact the Waukesha County Health and Human Services at 262-869-8430.

