Man receives 25-year sentence for fatal crash in Pewaukee construction zone

A Pewaukee man will spend 25 years in prison for a crash that claimed the lives of two people in a construction zone.

Jade Moen was sentenced after pleading guilty to charges stemming from the incident that occurred on June 26, 2024.

Moen, who has epilepsy, experienced a seizure that caused him to black out while driving.

His truck crashed into the construction zone at Pewaukee Road and Capitol Drive, tragically killing a 76-year-old woman and a 46-year-old construction worker. A second worker was also seriously injured.

Moen surrendered his driver’s license in 2021 after a series of crashes linked to his condition.

The court said Moen chose to drive despite knowing he was a danger to others.

Katrina Kowalski, the daughter of one of the victims, expressed her grief and concern over Moen’s decision to drive despite his medical condition.

"I understand he did not intend for this tragedy to happen, but it is deeply troubling knowing he was behind the wheel despite knowing about his medical condition. The fact he did not have a license because of his seizures weighs heavily on my heart," she said.

Moen, who accepted a plea deal to spare the victims' families from a trial, expressed remorse during the sentencing.

"To the children, family, and friends of lives lost and the man injured in the accident, I am so very sorry," he said.

He further urged the court to recognize the value of life beyond incarceration.

Judge Bridget Schoenborn ultimately determined that prison was the appropriate punishment, sentencing Moen to 10 years for each death and an additional five years for the injuries he caused.

"Mr. Moen, you were a ticking time bomb on June 26, 2024. You will spend a significant period of your life in custody," Judge Schoenborn stated during the hearing.

