Man identified in fatal Waukesha police shooting

WAUKESHA, Wis — Police have revealed the identity of the man shot and killed by Waukesha police on Tuesday, April 9.

50-year-old Christopher Milakovich was shot by officers who were called to the Carmax on Kossovo road early that morning for reports of a man trying to steal a car.



TMJ4 spoke to Milakovich’s family on the phone and by text. They describe him as a loving father, brother, and son who cared deeply for his family.

In their statement, they said, "Like most people, he had his own personal struggles and fought hard to overcome them."

Now the family is waiting for more information on the moments leading up to his death.



According to investigators, when officers arrived at the Carmax Tuesday morning and attempted to apprehend him, Milakovich was walking away and not complying with orders.

Police report he was making "overt actions consistent with pulling a firearm” when officers shot him.



It was later determined he did not have a gun.



Four officers were involved in the incident and are currently on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.



Milwaukee police are now leading the investigation.

