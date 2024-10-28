Man charged with killing two in construction zone crash deemed competent for trial

A man charged with crashing into a construction zone and killing two people back in June has been deemed competent to stand trial.

A judge made that ruling on Monday morning.

Defendant Jade Moen claims he "blacked out" behind the wheel due to epilepsy. He did not have a driver's license at the time of the crash due to that medical condition.

Moen's bond was set at $1 million.

