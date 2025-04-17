A major portion of the Waukesha County Courthouse is about to open to the relief of a lot of courthouse users.

TMJ4 TMJ4 Reporter Rebecca Klopf gives directions to people in the courthouse.

“Are you lost?” asked TMJ4 Reporter Rebecca Klopf.

“Yes, I am,” answers an unnamed woman looking for the elevator.

That is often the response as people wander around inside the courthouse trying to figure out how to navigate the construction maze to the new court tower. But on Monday, extra elevator rides, the cut throughs and the tents all come down a new walkway opens.

TMJ4 Rebecca Klopf explaining to a man how to get to the clerk's office.

Klopf went to the courthouse Thursday to see what people are currently dealing with and how the new walkway will compare. She brought along an “Are You Lost?” sign and stood in the new court tower to see how people were navigating the route.

Watch: Lost in the Waukesha County Courthouse? A new walkway should fix that

Lost in the Courthouse? A new walkway is open in Waukesha County should fix that

“I’m trying to get to the third floor,” said an unidentified man to Rebecca as she held out her sign.

“Yes, you are very close,” she answered.

“To a second-floor courtroom?” asked another women.

“All the way down that way,” pointed Rebecca. “Now through here. Go all the way through the tent, through the cafeteria.’

TMJ4 One of the tents people have to walk through outside once they enter into the courthouse building.

It is truly a maze to make it through from the front of the building into the new court tower.

"A long path down a hallway, down an elevator, cut through the cafeteria, under a tent, and we had blue dots indicating that route, but it was nonetheless confusing to a lot of folks,” said Allison Bussler, department of public works for Waukesha County.

TMJ4 People making the commute to and from the court tower.

Those blue dots are about to be removed as a new section of the courthouse opens.

TMJ4 New hallway about to open to connect the court tower.

“On Monday, we are going to open the north-south wings, which include a direct link to our courtrooms as well,” said Bussler.

That direct link is the biggest change for people coming to the courthouse. Klopf and her photographer Jeff Morris put it to the test. Morris went through the new walkway arriving to the new court tower in about 60 seconds. Klopf went the old way and it took around five minutes.

TMJ4 Start of the new walkway

"The good news is, if you are coming to court is it's going to be a lot easier to find your courtroom,” said Bussler.

But this isn't the end of construction that doesn't finish until the middle of 2027.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip