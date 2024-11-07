WAUKESHA, Wis. — A staple of the Waukesha community for families expanding. TMJ4 News gets a look inside the construction at the Moreland OB-GYN clinic.

TMJ4 This will become the new entrance for Moreland OB-GYN.



“This is going to turn into an entire entrance,” said Adrienne Bryant, executive director at Moreland OB-GYN, pointing to the glass windows on the corner of the building.

The clinic itself is about to double in size.

Watch: Longtime OB/GYN clinic doubles in size in Waukesha

Longtime OB/GYN clinic doubles in size in Waukesha

“We are going from 13,000 square feet to almost 22,000 square feet,” said Adrienne. “We are going from 19 exam rooms to like 26.”

Dr. Megan Trester says there is a growing need because of changes in the nearby community.

TMJ4 Dr. Megan Trester, Moreland OB-GYN

“We have seen a couple of labor and deliveries close in the community and that has definitely made it a new demand,” said Dr. Trester.

TMJ4 Crews work on the new expansion for Moreland OB/GYN.

This summer, Froedtert Menomonee Falls closed its labor and delivery. At the end of 2022, Ascension St. Francis Hospital shut down its labor and delivery unit. Moreland OB-GYN says they are seeing some of those patients.

“Most of us not only work in Waukesha County but live in Waukesha County as well, so we are very fortunate to support this area,” said Dr. Trester.

TMJ4 Blueprints as construciton work goes on in the new clinic.

That’s also what drove Moreland to become the main sponsor of the Waukesha Christmas Parade. TMJ4 is a sponsor this year as well. Moreland says with their expansion and the parade’s milestone year it made sense.

“It is the 60th year of the parade, 64 years for us. It really coincides with the community that we have really been tied into for 60-plus years,” said Adrienne.

The new clinic will open in the new year.

