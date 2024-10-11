Longtime Mukwonago poll workers get safety training ahead of Election Day

The Village of Mukwonago readies poll workers for Election Day with safety training. Mary Patz has been watching over the vote in the village for 15 years. Her friend, Joyce Luebke, has been doing it for 10 years. They said most of the issues they see are minor.

TMJ4 Mary Patz (left) and Joyce Luebke are Mukwonago Poll Workers. They are standing in front of the ballot machine.

“Because the line is too long or this or that,” said Mary.

“They get frustrated but they don’t take it out on us,” said Joyce.

TMJ4 Joyce Luebke sits in poll worker training in the Village of Mukwonago.

However, on Thursday the Village of Mukwonago is talking about election safety. They want to see that people like Mary and Joyce are not hurt while helping others. The village Police Chief Dan Streit says for the first time in his 30-year history with the department they are teaching poll workers de-escalation techniques.

TMJ4 Village of Mukwonago Police Chief Dan Streit

“As far I am aware it is nothing poll workers have ever been trained in so we are just going to give them a few techniques to try to help de-escalate a situation should it arise. Obliviously to their level,” said Streit.

The Village Clerk Diana Dykstra also covered ballot safety showing the poll workers the different voting machines.

TMJ4 Village of Mukwonago Clerk Diana Dykstra

“Make them comfortable with the ballot box themselves, understand where the ballots go. How to clear a jam,” said Dystra.

It is all in an effort to make sure Election Day goes smoothly.

TMJ4 Mary Patz looks at a sample ballot in Mukwonago.

“I’m excited for it. Just to see the turnout that we have for it,” said Joyce.

“I can’t wait until it is over,” said Mary.

On Election Day, the Village of Mukwonago Police plan on stopping by each of the polling locations periodically throughout the day to make sure things stay safe.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip