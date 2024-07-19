Local business teams up with community organization to share removed book in Menomonee Falls School District

MENOMONEE FALLS — After a children’s book was banned in Menomonee Falls, community members are working together to bring the book back to families across the community.

The book, “Love Makes a Family” by Sophie Beer, was a part of the district’s 4K Family Traveling Read Aloud Books program.

This is the children's book, "Loves Makes A Family", that was removed from the the district's 4K classrooms last week by the Menomonee Falls Board of Education.

The Menomonee Falls Board of Education voted to remove the book on the grounds that it did not align with the district’s Human Growth and Development Standard.

When Amanda Seppanen heard, she knew she wanted to get involved.

“After the meeting, I said I would do anything to help and to make sure any Menomonee Falls family who wants access could have a free copy,” Seppanen explained.

Amanda Seppanen is the owner of Azora Books, a small, online business out of Glendale providing discounted books to people across the country. She reached out to Grassroots Menomonee Falls Area after the book was banned and has since raised the money/donations to buy 250 copies of the book.

Seppanen is from Glendale and owns Azora Books, a small business providing books for kids and classrooms nationwide.

She is also a single parent of an adopted son.

“My own family is wonderfully unique,” Seppanen said. “Kids should go to school and feel seen.”

The children’s book was challenged by a family in the district who argued the book showed an LGBTQ couple in bed.

Seppanen is now working with Grassroots Menomonee Falls Area to acquire copies of “Loves Makes A Family” to give to others.

“It tells me this community is not okay with the decision that was made,” Hallie Schmeling, the Co-Lead of Grassroots Menomonee Falls Area, shared.

Hallie Schmeling is the Co-Lead of Grassroots Menomonee Falls Area and a parent to kids in the district. Her group will be distributing those copies of the book to anyone in Menomonee Falls who wants one for free.

Schmeling and around 50 others were at the board meeting and expressed concerns over the banning of the book.

So far, Seppanen has received enough donations to buy 250 books. The donations come from over a dozen locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Arizona, California, and even Bermuda.

Donated copies will go to any family in Menomonee Falls who wants one for free.

“I did some math. There are 240 4k children in the school district of Menomonee Falls, so we’re ready for year one,” Schemling smiled.

“But the goal is much bigger,” added Seppanen.

Using promo code ‘BannedBook’ at checkout— AzoraBooks is waiving the shipping cost and delivering the book directly to Grassroots Menomonee Falls.

Anyone in Menomonee Falls interested in getting a copy of “Loves Makes A Family” can reach out to Grassroots Menomonee Falls through their email; grassrootsmf@gmail.com

