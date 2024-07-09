Divided opinions over children's book removed in Menomonee Falls School District

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Board of Education voted to remove a children’s book offered in the district’s 4K classrooms Monday night.

The book, "Love Makes a Family” by Sophie Beer, was challenged at a Curriculum and Learning Committee Supplemental Material Reconsideration Meeting.

The book is a part of the district’s 4K Family Traveling Read Aloud Books program.

According to public records obtained by TMJ4 News, parents Paul and Katrina Mouldenhauer challenged the book after it came home from Shady Lane Elementary with their five-year-old daughter.

The Moldenhauer’s argued the book showed a transgender couple in bed, saying “There are two men lying in a bed together.”

“Most importantly, it depicts a man waking up to another man with pigtails and breasts. Showing relationships like this to young kids in the classroom is inappropriate,” Paul Mouldenhauer said at the public meeting.

The principal at the school, Brad Hoffman, said the book has been with the district for at least a few years and has never been a problem.

“What’s being alleged as a transgender man is quite a stretch,” Hoffman explained. “The subject is that love makes a family. To try and eliminate one family structure is dangerous.”

The book was an optional, supplemental resource to allow families an opportunity to read with their children, Hoffman added.

Menomonee Falls School District Policy 871 allows parents to challenge supplemental materials used in schools, leading to a formal review process.

During the meeting, the committee considered presentations from both the challenging parents and Hoffman.

They ultimately banned the book on the grounds of it not being in alignment with the district’s Human Growth and Development Standard.

According to the district's website, the Human Growth and Development Standard, which explains relationships, isn’t taught until grade three.

“It’s not necessarily in line with the standard in my opinion,” Chris Stueland, Menomonee Falls School Board Vice President, said.

“Just because a child goes to public school doesn’t mean they have to learn about alternative relationships.”

Also at the meeting, were dozens of parents and community members.

“It shows different families and different diversities. We’re all here to show support that the book should stay in the classroom,” Andy Guss, a parent of two kids in the district, said.

He’s also a part of the Grassroots Menomonee Falls Area community organization, which advocated against a high school book ban in October 2023.

“We had 33 books banned from high school in the fall and we’re back here as Grassroots Menomonee Falls. It’s concerning we’re back here talking about love,” Guss explained.

So many people showed up to the meeting, that the district’s superintendent had to ask them to watch online or from the hallway instead.

“I really care that kids have access to what serves them. It’s sickening. It’s sad. I don’t know what to do,” parent Hallie Schmelling shared.

