Large police presence in Waukesha neighborhood, authorities can be heard calling into house

Kaylee Staral
The Waukesha Police Department has blocked off an area in a neighborhood near Roberta Park
WAUKESHA — A large police presence in a Waukesha neighborhood is blocking off the area, including the cross street at Garfield Ave and Douglas Ave.

TMJ4's Kaylee Staral is at the scene and investigating the situation.

According to Staral, the name "Sean" can be heard being called by authorities trying to have an individual leave a house.

The Waukesha Police Department has told Staral there will be a media briefing after the incident under control.

WPD and Waukesha Sheriff's Office are at the scene.

This is a developing story. Tune TMJ4 tonight for the latest information.

