Large police presence near Kossow and W. Bluemound in Waukesha

There is a large police presence near Kossow and W. Bluemound Road in Waukesha.

TMJ4's Sydni Eure has been on the scene since about 4:00 Tuesday morning. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office and Brookfield Police are both on the scene. Sydni has also made several calls to the police department in the city of Waukesha. She was able to confirm that the Waukesha County Medical Examiner has been called to the scene.

Since arriving, Sydni and her photographer Kyle have seen some police movement near the Home Depot at Kossow and W. Bluemound.

This story will be updated.



