Hours-long standoff in Waukesha ends Saturday night

Armored police vehicle in front of residence in Waukesha
Kaylee Staral
An armored police vehicle can be seen in front of a Waukesha residence following an hours-long standoff.
Armored police vehicle in front of residence in Waukesha
Posted
and last updated

WAUKESHA, Wis. — What appeared to be a standoff on the 300 Block of Moreland Blvd. ended after six hours in Waukesha Saturday, according to TMJ4's on-scene photographer.

A large police presence gathered around the suburban residence and blocked off several streets including Moreland Blvd.

The Waukesha Police Department has been at the scene since mid-afternoon with an armored vehicle parked in front of a home.

Waukesha police presence Saturday
A large presence of Waukesha police responded to the 300 Block of Moreland Blvd.

A city bus was at the scene to act as an emergency shelter along with a Salvation Army truck with supplies.

Emergency shelter for Waukesha police presence
A city bus is at the scene where Waukesha police have blocked off Moreland Blvd.

TMJ4 is working to learn more about the response and has requested information from WPD but has not received an immediate reply.

Salvation Army
A Salvation Army truck can be seen at a large police presence in Waukesha Saturday.

