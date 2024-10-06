Hours-long standoff in Waukesha ends Saturday night

WAUKESHA, Wis. — What appeared to be a standoff on the 300 Block of Moreland Blvd. ended after six hours in Waukesha Saturday, according to TMJ4's on-scene photographer.
A large police presence gathered around the suburban residence and blocked off several streets including Moreland Blvd.
The Waukesha Police Department has been at the scene since mid-afternoon with an armored vehicle parked in front of a home.
A city bus was at the scene to act as an emergency shelter along with a Salvation Army truck with supplies.
TMJ4 is working to learn more about the response and has requested information from WPD but has not received an immediate reply.
