Kids excited to learn the 'show will go on' despite Brookfield dance studio closing

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — The sudden closing of a Brookfield dance studio left parents and employees out thousands of dollars. It also put a major performance in jeopardy. But a group of parents decided the show must go on and is helping to make the Nutcracker happen for their kids.

Winter Arata, just four years old is working hard on practicing her part for the upcoming Nutcracker performance.

“Then we twirl,” said Winter showing us her part.

The performance was supposed to be next weekend. But when Brio Studios abruptly closed parents thought the performance wouldn’t happen. But a family that wants to be anonymous paid for and insured the venue. And other families offered costumes and set pieces.

“A group of incredible moms has come together,” said Brittany Arata, Winter’s mom.

Brittany says she could not be more thankful to see her dance community band together for the kids. Parents say they are out thousands of dollars in prepaid dance classes. Meanwhile, employees, who did not want to go on camera, told us they have repeatedly experienced problems with bounced paychecks.

“The last paycheck that I had that cleared was September,” said Jade Mattner who is the program director at Brio Studio.

We spoke to the owners on the phone yesterday. Jesse Winiecki says he has stage 4 cancer and was diagnosed last week. When I asked him about the missing paychecks and the prepaid dance classes he said he would get back to me but I have not heard from him again.

I also found multiple court cases against him and the studio. Last month, a judge ordered him to pay more than $100,000. But parents say they are trying not to focus on that anymore. They want to focus on the positive.

“It is so amazing that so many people are stepping up,” said Brittany.

We did reach out to the Department of Workforce Development about employees missing paychecks. They said there is an open investigation into it.

