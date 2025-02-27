Keeping the legacy alive of Wisconsin's only Tuskegee Airmen

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The family and community of Wisconsin’s only Tuskegee Airman are working to keep his story alive. Alfred Gorham, from Waukesha, was just 22 when he became the state’s only serviceman to train as a pilot at Tuskegee.

“This was his squadron,” said Michele Whaley, the great-grandniece of Alfred Gorham. “This is him right here in the middle.”

TMJ4 Michele Whaley holds the photo of her great uncle Alfred Gorham, the only Tuskegee Airman from Wisconsin.

She is showing TMJ4 reporter Rebecca Klopf her great-uncle’s pictures and artifacts that hang inside the Waukesha County Airport’s museum. Alfred was born in South Dakota but grew up in Waukesha, graduating from Waukesha High School.

Photo provided Alfred Gorham (center) with his squadron at Tuskegee.

“He graduated with honors from the high school there and decided he wanted to do something more for his country after that,” said Michele.

In 1942, Alfred enlisted in the military and became one of the country's first African American aviators. Before that, Black men were barred from becoming pilots in the military. He was accepted into the Tuskegee program and eventually promoted to first lieutenant.

TMJ4 Alfred Gorham stands by one of the planes he flew.

"He trained and learned how to fly numerous—I don't know how many—seven or eight planes. He ended up flying the P-51s when he was in service,” said Michele.

He served in Europe and Africa, earning recognition for his flying skills. He was shot down in Hungary and became a prisoner of war in Germany until the end of World War II. Despite his numerous achievements, racism was something he regularly dealt with.

TMJ4 Replica of Congressional Gold Medal honoring Tuskegee Airmen at the Waukesha County Airport.

"One of the things he did talk about is discrimination,” said Michele. “How people looked at the Black pilots very differently. And they were perceived as less than—not as intelligent, not as bright—and that was very difficult for him."

In 2007, the Tuskegee Airmen were given the Congressional Gold Medal for their exemplary service to the country. In 2008, Alfred was given a Purple Heart. But Michele says that for 60 years, he received almost no recognition for his service to our country. It is something Waukesha County's airport is trying to change by honoring him in its museum.

TMJ4 One of the displays for Alfred Gorham at the Waukesha County Airport.



"We have about 350 schoolkids that come through every year. This museum is one place they stop, and Alfred's story is told every single time,” said Kurt Stanich, airport director of Waukesha County Airport/Crites Field.

And Michele's family is also working to keep his legacy alive by continuing to share his story.

TMJ4 A photo of Alfred Gorham and the Tuskegee Airman hat sit on a table in the Waukesha County Airport.

"I think it is important not just for Alfred but for all of the Tuskegee Airmen. There were about 1,000 pilots who signed up for this. All of them—from the pilots to the mechanics—we need to keep their story going,” said Michele.

Alfred's story is not over. Michele brought these cameras that Alfred had with him during his time in the service. Kurt, Michele, and Rebecca realized there is film in at least one of the cameras. Now, Kurt is working with the Wisconsin Aviation Hall of Fame to get that film developed. We will bring you those photos once they are available.

