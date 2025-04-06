Juveniles arrested for shooting BB gun at cars on I-94 Saturday, Waukesha sheriff says

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Three juveniles were arrested for shooting a BB gun at other cars while driving on I-94 Saturday evening.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) got a call reporting the incident at about 6:45 p.m. and the department then found the car and stopped it near County Highway P.

According to WCSO, the highway was shut down for about 42 minutes after the car was pulled over.

No injuries or damages were reported.

WCSO is investigating the incident.

