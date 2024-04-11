Judge rules woman in the Slender Man case to stay in mental health facility

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A judge ruled the woman accused of nearly killing her friend 10 years ago to appease the fictional character Slender Man will not be released back into the community. The judge said Morgan Geyser will remain in a mental health institution and continue to get treatment. This comes as the second day of a hearing to see if Geyser could get a conditional release, wrapped up.

During the trial Geyser, 21, sat quietly in court. Though still in shackles, during Thursday’s hearing the judge ordered that she not be dressed in the orange jumpsuit for jail inmates, but instead civilian clothes, as he decides whether it is safe to return her to the community. Something the defense says Morgan is ready for.

“I don't see danger to the community,” said Kenneth Robbins, a psychologist for the defense.

There were a total of four doctors who testified about Geyser. Robbins appeared over Zoom and says the mental health institution is no longer the place for her and she is ready to make a slow transition into the community.

"Morgan has improved quite dramatically. She needs things the institution can no longer offer,” said Robbins.

He said the longer she stayed in the harder it was going to be for her to transition out. All the doctors who testified agreed Morgan is off all her medication for psychosis and has not had any issues including hearing voices or hallucinations without it. At 12 years old, Morgan and her friend Anissa Weier stabbed their former classmate Payton Leutner 19 times. They said it was to appease the fictional character Slender Man. Two psychologists for the state have testified to a judge saying they are against Morgan's release.

"She continues to wrestle with a lot of her history and the different factors,” said Brooke Lundbohm, a psychologist for the state.

Those factors include Morgan saying she has faked some of her symptoms after she was put in a mental institution. Something none of the doctors who testified believe is true. Both the state doctors and prosecutor believe that makes Morgan dangerous to be released.

“I think the evidence here is clear and convincing that is such significant risk,” said Ted Szczupakiewicz, prosecutor.

The judge agreed. Geyser now returns to the mental health institution for continued treatment. She is able to reapply for conditional release in six months. Her attorney tells me that they plan to.

