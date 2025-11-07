‘It’s not food, it’s dignity’: Sussex pantry helping more families as SNAP benefits remain paused

SUSSEX — Sussex Outreach Services is busier than ever as the federal SNAP pause during the government shutdown pushes more families to local food pantries.

For people like Willy Rodriguez — who isn’t on SNAP but has heard neighbors worry about when benefits will return — the pantry has become a place of both support and understanding.

“I’ve heard people out there saying they’re worried about getting SNAP for weeks,” Rodriguez said. “I grew up poor. We were on welfare — I know that world a little bit.”

Now, he comes to Sussex Outreach for extra help when his budget runs tight.

“Close to the end of the month, eating a lot of mac and cheese and hot dogs,” he said. “Here I get all seven food groups.”

Executive Director Jennifer Waltz said the pantry has seen a record surge in visits since the pause began.

“In just under two weeks, we’ve added 14 households,” Waltz said. “Since the concern came up about SNAP benefits, we’ve really seen a lot more people.”

Waltz said October alone brought more than 460 pantry visits and that the organization has served more people so far this year than in all of 2023.

She says Monday evenings are now the busiest, as families pick up pagers and wait their turn to choose items for their households, often coming straight from work.

“The majority of our food comes from the community,” Waltz said. “Please, please help. It’s the most basic of needs — food.”

Waltz said food donations help immediately — filling shelves with items families can take home the same day.

Monetary donations stretch further — allowing Sussex Outreach to buy fresh food and bulk staples at lower cost and fill gaps when supplies run low.

But Waltz said the pantry’s mission is about more than groceries.

“We want people to know they’re valued,” she said. “It’s not food, it’s dignity.”

As families wait for clarity on when federal SNAP benefits might resume, Waltz said Sussex Outreach will remain open as long as needed.

“It is emotional,” Waltz said. “I love what I do and care a lot about the folks we get to help. I hope this gets resolved soon because I don’t want them to live in fear.”

Those seeking assistance or wishing to donate can visit sussexareasos.org/donate. The pantry serves families who live within the boundaries of the Hamilton School District; visits are limited to once per week.

