'It’s hard to grasp the caliber of loss': Waukesha County farmer finds dog attacking her goats

LISBON, Wi — A farmer in Waukesha County says she is living a nightmare after a dog attacked nearly a dozen of her animals early Tuesday morning.

The Platinum Sky Farm in Lisbon is home to many goats and chickens.

"In ten years of raising goats, we never experienced something like this,” farm owner, Amy Hackbarth said.

TMJ4 News Amy Hackbarth owns Platinum Sky Farm with her family. She came outside to do chores this morning to a dog that killed three of her goats and then 2 were severely injured they had to be put down. 4 goats are injured as well.

Nothing could have prepared Hackbarth for the gruesome discovery on her property. The disturbing incident was captured by her security cameras

"For us to have a loss of this caliber is really devastating to our family and our farm,” Hackbarth explained.

A dog roamed onto her property and hopped the fence to gain access to her goats. Five goats died and four goats were severely injured. One chicken was killed as well.

Platinum Sky Farm

"If I could try to envision probably the worst thing that could happen on my farm. This is pretty much it. The only thing that could have been worse is if he killed more,” Hackbarth explained.

Lola, Dreamy, Frosty, and Holly are the only survivors of Hackbarth’’s milker heard. However, they are hanging on by a thread.

TMJ4 News

"Holly is the hero here. Holly actually after looking at the cameras um she was the one that was trying to fend off the dog and she suffered some pretty brutal wounds to her face and her neck because of that,” Hackbarth said.

These goats were known for goat yoga, visiting senior centers, and could be seen at the state fair.

“It’s hard to grasp the caliber of loss because it’s hitting us in so many different directions,” she explained.

The family is using social media to try and find the dog. They hope to connect with the owner so they can figure out how this happened.

"If we can find out what the story is. Why he was here, why he was loose. Then I feel like we have a lot better understanding of how to keep this from happening again,” Hackbarth explained.

