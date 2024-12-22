‘It’s disgusting’: Mukwonago residents find Neo-nazi flyers in their neighborhood

Residents in a Mukwonago neighborhood woke up to flyers strewn across their sidewalks and driveways Saturday morning — flyers with white supremacist messaging.

One neighbor called TMJ4 early on Sunday hoping the incident wouldn’t go unchecked.

I walked the neighborhood asking for more information and to hear reactions from residents.

"I mean, this is ridiculous. It's disgusting, it's terrible. I would not expect something like this to happen in a neighborhood like this."

Barry’s lived in the area for about four years — a quiet, residential space.

"This is a very friendly neighborhood. It's kind of the reason we moved here,” said Mickey Barry. “There are kids running around everywhere."

He told me at least a dozen houses were hit, including his.

"I saw them sitting there and thought what a bunch of idiots."

The flyers encouraged people to join the Aryan Freedom Network, a Neo-Nazi group.

Other imagery showcased the Nazi SS symbol.

Similar flyers were found Thursday on Milwaukee's south side, falsely claiming mass deportation was coming, among other racially charged messages.

Both sets of papers were found in a sandwich bag with what looked like beans or wood pellets.

"It looks like they're just trying to weigh down the bag,” Barry guessed.

The Milwaukee Fire Department's Hazmat Team tested the material inside the south side notes and determined it was not dangerous.

I reached out to Mukwonago police to see if the department has tested the substances from the most recent incident. They have not yet responded.

Barry said he saved his flyers for future evidence, but many others were already thrown out by the neighborhood kids.

"They're disgusted by it just as much [as we are]," he noted. "We're appreciative of that, we're proud of them for that but they don't need to be dealing with this."

Mukwonago police have been notified of the incident and are currently investigating.

In a press release, the department said it has, so far, not found any evidence of targeted households.

Police are asking people to report any suspicious activity by calling the department — (262) 363-6435.

