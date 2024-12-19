'It's very disheartening': Neighbors discover hateful messages across Milwaukee's southside, MPD investigates

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Fake notices about mass deportation and racially charged messages are being found across Milwaukee.

People on the city's south side emailed TMJ4 after finding flyers like these scattered near their homes.

"It's very disheartening, like I said, I was very angry," Eric M. told TMJ4.

Eric was stunned when his wife first discovered the flyers Wednesday night. He explained that he and Milwaukee police found six flyers in the area. Each message was packed with pellets in a plastic sandwich bag.

A person who lives a couple of miles away also reached out to TMJ4 after finding similar flyers near their home.

MPD is investigating multiple reports of these bags. The Milwaukee Fire Department's Hazmat Team tested the material inside and determined it was not dangerous.

"I think that's very inappropriate," said Marty Calderon, community outreach coordinator for the GOP Hispanic Community Center on the south side.

Marty is concerned that these flyers are being used to stoke fear before President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House.

"I truly believe this is a scare tactic to start trouble within the communities," Marty said.

In recent weeks, residents in Greendale reported antisemitic flyers to police. The handouts are different, but the packaging appears similar. Authorities have not said whether they believe the incidents between the two communities are connected.

"Think about the kids that are in the neighborhood. If they see something like that, what message are we sending them?" Eric said.

