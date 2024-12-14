'It makes me proud': How a Waukesha community came together after toy donation bin theft

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The community responded in a big way after a Waukesha business had its first donated toy stolen and thrown out.

TMJ4 News aired a story a month ago about someone taking the first donation of the season from a donation bin at Club 400 Bar and Grill. Now, the business is filled with donated items.

TMJ4 Andrea Dorantes, the owner of Club 400 Bar and Grill, stands next to some of the donated toys.

“This is because you got a hold of us and because it was on the news. We heard it over and over again that, 'We saw the story,’” said Andrea Dorantes, the owner of Club 400 Bar and Grill.

When TMJ4 News reporter Rebecca Klopf walked into Club 400, the booths were filled with toys. Among the many toys were items from Disney, Hello Kitty, and stuffed animals, filling the tables and floor inside.

TMJ4 Andrea Dorantes stands among the boxes where the second half of all the donated toys are stored.

“The community just started bringing in toys. [The response] was amazing,” said Andrea.

TMJ4 Some of the toys donated to Christmas Clearing Council of Waukesha County.

She stood in the middle of half of the donations. There were too many to bring out. The other half was in boxes in the back, a much different situation than what Rebecca found just a month ago.

Back in November, the donation bin was empty after someone stole the very first gift donated, ripped it apart, and threw it in the trash.

“That story had a huge impact on the community, [and now] the community is going to have a huge impact on some kids for Christmas this year,” said Andrea.

“It really shows that the good outweighs the bad,” said Sarah Hein, executive director of Christmas Clearing Council of Waukesha County.

TMJ4 Sarah Hein is the executive director of Christmas Clearing Council of Waukesha County.

The Christmas Clearing Council helps around 4,500 children every Christmas. But these toys are heading to a special event next week for families who need last-minute help before the holidays.

"We have so many toys that will go to support almost 900 children on our toy shop day, so these will go to immediate great use,” said Sarah.

TMJ4 Sarah Hein from Christmas Clearing Council of Waukesha County (left) and Andrea Dorantes, the owner of Club 400 Bar and Grill, stand in the middle of half of the toys that were donated.



“How does it make you feel looking at all this, and it is only half?” asked Rebecca.

“I’m going to cry. It makes me proud,” said Andrea. “It makes me really proud to be a part of Waukesha.”

You can still donate to Club 400 or anywhere where there is a red barrel until the end of the day on Tuesday. Or you can give money directly to the Christmas Clearing Council here.

