'It is a great loss': Waukesha woman recalls being told to evacuate as neighbor's home burns

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A fire early this morning left one person dead in Waukesha. Investigators are now working to determine how it started.

Neighbors, including Laurie Hogeland, were woken up at 3 a.m. by firefighters banging on their doors.

TMJ4 Laurie Hogeland stands in her yard with her neighbor's destroy home behind her.

"Just whaling on the door. 'We need you to evacuate—your neighbor's trailer is on fire,'" said Laurie.

Her home is diagonal from the neighbor's house that caught fire. As Laurie raced to get out the door, she said she was shocked by the massive flames.

TMJ4 FIre at Waukesha home where a man died.

"His whole roof is on fire. I was like, 'Oh my goodness,'" said Laurie.

She said at one point the flames were so high that all four of her neighbors were concerned their houses would also catch fire. Instead, their yards filled with water and debris.

TMJ4 Firefighter looks for hot spots in the rubble of a Waukesha home that caught fire.

Neighbors say firefighters worked for hours in very cold conditions.

"They fought it all night," said Jim, who did not give his last name.

"I could see there were flames coming out of the building and the street behind me," said another neighbor who did not want to give his name.

TMJ4 Laurie Hogeland walks through the frozen water and debris in her backyard towards her neighbor's home with TMJ4 Reporter Rebecca Klopf (left).

"The whole trailer was just totally engulfed, and I saw them breaking it open. You could see flames just coming out," said Laurie.

TMJ4 What remains of the house that caught fire in Waukesha.

Firefighters say that despite the heavy smoke and fire, they were able to get inside and rescue the homeowner and a cat. However, the man did not survive. Neighbors say he was an older man and very kind.

"Very nice, very nice," said Jim of his neighbor.

"It is a great loss. It really is," said Laurie.

