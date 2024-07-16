Inside the information center keeping the public informed on safety, security and more during the RNC

MILWAUKEE — An information hub within the RNC that makes sure you get the most up-to-date and accurate information about safety, security, and all things related to the convention. It is called the Joint Information Center and Waukesha County makes up one of the nearly two dozen organizations involved.

TMJ4 Hillary Mintz, the public information officer for the Waukesha County Executive’s Office, works inside the Joint Information Center created for the RNC.



“We are going to go right through these doors into our Joint Information Center,” said Hillary Mintz, the public information officer for the Waukesha County Executive’s Office.

She led us through the security doors into the center where local, state, and federal government agencies were all working to respond to events happening at the RNC. Waukesha County is sitting alongside the FBI, Homeland Security, FEMA, Milwaukee Police, Milwaukee Fire, among others.

TMJ4 Hillary Mintz is the public information officer for the Waukesha County Executive’s Office.

"It is a way for us to relay that information back to our communities in Waukesha County who maybe aren't staffed at the Joint Information Center so we can keep everybody on the same page. Because something that happens here may impact Waukesha County,” said Mintz.

Waukesha County Executive’s Office is involved because hundreds of delegates and other people attending the RNC convention are staying in their hotels. Other agencies like Milwaukee Police, are dealing with multiple command centers to monitor what is happening both in the RNC and around the city.

TMJ4 Sgt. Efrain Cornejo is representing Milwaukee Police at the Joint Information Center.

"I am splitting my time. A lot of things that go on here is sharing information with all the entities involved trying to ensure that when we need to push information out to the public we can do it jointly,” said Sgt. Efrain Cornejo, Milwaukee Police.

Part of the Joint Information Center includes a separate space for media briefing that is ready to go at moment's notice. That space was put to use Sunday before the RNC started to update people on the security measures following the assassination attempt of former President Trump.

TMJ4 Leonard Peace from the FBI works inside the Joint Information Center.

Monday night, the JIC worked to keep people safe during the severe weather.

“If there is a threat or a concern or a road closure, you are going to be the person that says ‘Hey, Waukesha County Sheriff's Office and all the law enforcement, this is coming?’” asked reporter Rebecca Klopf.

“Yeah we have lines of communication and channels set up where we can quickly disseminate that information,” said Mintz.

In turn, they will then be updating the public on what is important for them to know.

