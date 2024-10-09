Inside Look: Progress made on the Waukesha Christmas Parade Memorial

WAUKESHA, Wis. — It is six weeks until the Waukesha Christmas Parade memorial will be revealed to the community. The city invited us to see the progress that has been made as construction crews work hard to complete everything on time.

Six concrete ribbons and benches are being poured and placed to honor the six victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. It is work cement finisher, Juan Mares says he is proud to do for his community.

"It is going to be such a beautiful project for people to be remembered,” said Mares.

The community added its own touch by creating memorial tiles. Earlier this year, Waukesha County Community Foundation president Melissa Baxter showed our Waukesha County reporter Rebecca Klopf the tile she made. They spotted it again on Wednesday.

"Oh, hey I found my tile. There,” said Melissa as she went up to touch it on the wall.

“How does it feel to see it up here?” asked Rebecca.

“It is wonderful to see it, but even more how it is placed among all the others,” said Melissa.

It is what they hope other community members will be able to do as well when the memorial opens. In the meantime, about 70 percent of it is completed and the workers are frantically trying to get ready in time.

“We have been here about two months,” said Mares. "We are doing it for something that is more meaningful, which is a great purpose."

The memorial will be dedicated on November 21, 2024. The city reminds people not to enter into the construction site. It is dangerous to walk around. Everyone can see it once it is finished and open to the public.

