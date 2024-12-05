'I was just screaming slow down': Waukesha resident watched dozens spin out on icy roads

WAUKESHA — Drivers saw icy roads around Southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night. Our TMJ4 crew drove to Waukesha where roads were extremely slick.

"I was just screaming slow down, slow down," Sarah Sallmann said.

That's how Sallmann spent most of her Wednesday evening at home.

"It was really scary the whole experience. I was just staring out my window hoping no one got hurt,” Sallmann said.

Sallmann sent TMJ4 videos captured by her doorbell camera.

"Oh, countless spinouts, at least 50,” Sallmann said.

Someone even hit the stop sign at the corner of her street. Sallmann said this all could have been avoided.

"I just hope that they salt a lot faster. It wasn't until like 6:20 that they started putting the salt out and if that was sooner, I think there would be a lot less accidents out here,” Sallmann explained.

Chris Radmer with Badgerland Lawn and Landscaping was trying to avoid slippery situations by salting parking lots and driveways.

"We're responsible for making sure a lot of people get in and out of where they're supposed to go,” Radmer said.

Radmer said he was doing at least a dozen lots Wednesday night.

Both Sallmann and Radmer said Wednesday was a good reminder to get ready for a cold and icy winter ahead.

