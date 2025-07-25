'I was extremely scared': Newly released video shows alarming TikTok challenge

HARTLAND, Wis. — A dangerous TikTok trend has made its way to Waukesha County, leaving some people concerned. Multiple police departments are investigating incidents of the so-called "Door Kick Challenge," where individuals forcefully kick doors in the middle of the night, sometimes causing damage.

Hartland Police Ring video of two males approaching a Hartland home.

Hartland resident Sandy Fleury was jolted awake by a loud bang at her next door neighbor’s home.

"I was extremely scared. Very scared," Fleury said.

TMJ4 Hartland resident Sandy Fleury stand between her house and her neighbor's home. Her neighbor's house was hit by people police believe were taking part in a viral social media challenge.

She says it happened sometime between midnight and 12:30 a.m.

"I heard some screaming," Fleury said.

Surveillance video released by police shows what appears to be two younger males approach a home, count down and then kick the door. The homeowner, who spoke to TMJ4 over the phone, said what isn't visible in the footage is that he grabbed his gun and went outside to confront those who came to his house, but they had already drove away.

The homeowner, a combat veteran, initially thought someone was breaking through his door or firing a shotgun. The impact was so forceful that Fleury could hear it from her bedroom next door.

Hartland Police Video of males running away after kicking a homeowner's door.

"It was pretty loud," Fleury said.

Hartland Police believe the individuals were participating in the viral TikTok "Door Kick Challenge." The problem isn't isolated to Hartland. Elm Grove Police also released surveillance video showing a masked person caught on a Ring camera ringing a doorbell and kicking a door. According to police, Elm Grove experienced multiple incidents between 1:30 and 3 a.m.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office reports at least five similar incidents, primarily in Sussex neighborhoods. So far, no arrests have been made in any of these cases.

TMJ4 Greg Peterson, a Sussex resident, says he worries about teens who participate in this trend.

Greg Peterson, a Sussex resident, expressed his concern about the dangerous nature of the trend.

"I think it is crazy to do it. You have to be kind of crazy because you never know what is on the other side of that door," Peterson said.

While many residents believe teens are behind the incidents, they're urging participants to consider the potential consequences.

"I think a lot of things on TikTok become fads until somebody gets hurt and then it is a problem," Peterson said.

Fleury had a direct message for those involved: "Please stop doing this because somebody is going to get hurt."

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

