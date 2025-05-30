'I just like to get on stage and spell,' New Berlin student places 10th in Scripps National Spelling Bee

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — A New Berlin student has achieved remarkable success at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, finishing 10th in the national competition. Ethan Robert, a 12-year-old from New Berlin Eisenhower Middle School, represented Wisconsin as one of only two students selected from the state.

"The semi-finals were incredibly nerve-wracking," Ethan said.

TMJ4 Ethan Robert stands in front of his parents as he does a Zoom interview with TMJ4 News from the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The young spelling champion described the intense pressure of competing on the national stage.

"When you are awaiting your word, there are so many things going through your head, like will I know this word? How will I break this word down? Like, what language will it be from? There were so many thoughts while awaiting the word," Ethan said.

Scripps National Spelling Bee Ethan Robert at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

But he said he loved every minute of it.

"I just like to get on stage and spell. That was my favorite part of the week," said Ethan.

His elementary school teacher, Megan Wierl, wasn't surprised by his success in the competition.

"A lot of it comes naturally to him," Wierl said. "As an elementary student, he was already in middle and high school, taking some math courses."

TMJ4 Megan Wierl, teacher at Elmwood Elementary. She is Ethan Robert former teacher.

Wierl and other former teachers at Elmwood have been following Ethan’s journey, watching and cheering him on throughout the competition.

He narrowly missed advancing to the finals, eliminated by a single incorrect letter on a word he had never heard before.

Scripps National Spelling Bee Ethan Robert at the Scripps National Spelling Bee. competing in the semi finals.

"I lost on Allobroges," Robert said. "It is spelled a-l-l-o-b-r-o-g-e-s."

Despite falling short of the finals, his achievement has brought pride to his school and community.

TMj4 Sixth grade students at Elmwood Elementary.

"We are so proud of him and supportive of him. He has a lot to be proud of," Wierl said.

His former classmates agree giving his a huge, “Congratulations!”

