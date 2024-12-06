'I felt so proud and so excited': JJ Watt orders from Waukesha food truck twice in 12 hours

Former NFL player and Pewaukee Native, JJ Watt stopped by a Waukesha food truck for dinner this week. He liked it so much that he decided to get it delivered to his private jet before leaving town.
It has been the talk of the Phoenix Mobile Grill customers.
“JJ Watt came with a group of guys, his brother as well,” said Celena Aguilar, the owner of Phoenix Mobile Grills.
“I don’t know why he is not in line every day,” said Brad, a longtime customer who didn’t give his last name.
On Wednesday around 6:30 p.m., JJ came to the food truck in downtown Waukesha with his brother Derek Watt and his friends. Celena didn’t recognize him that night, but the next morning her Instagram was going crazy.
“He tagged us on Instagram and said, ‘Feels like -4 but the food is worth it.’”
“When you saw that what did you think?” asked reporter Rebecca Klopf
Watch: Former NFL player JJ Watt orders from Waukesha food truck twice in 12 hours
“I was so excited,” said Celena.
Customers guessed what brought him to the truck.
"The Korean tacos are so good,” said Rebecca, a customer in line who didn’t give her last name.
The Korean taco is what Celena and her husband think JJ liked since he ordered both the Korean taco and the Korean burrito.
“This the Korean BBQ sauce that we use,” said Alejandro Aguilar who owns Phoenix Mobile Grill with his wife. “The recipe a secret. It is made from scratch.”
Even though JJ ordered Wednesday night, by Thursday afternoon he was ordering again. This time to a private jet at the Waukesha County Airport. And now, Celena knew who was behind the order.
“I said, ‘Thank you again.’ And he sent a picture of him sitting in the plane. You couldn’t see him but you could see the food and the computer. And he said it was so good we had to get it again before we left,” said Celena.
“The most incredible thing was that he ordered the next day. We were like, ‘Wow. That says something,’” said Alejandro .
“I felt so proud and so excited,” said Celena.
The Phoenix Mobile Grill trucks will only be open until Friday, Dec 13. Then they close for the season until February.
