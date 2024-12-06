Former NFL player and Pewaukee Native, JJ Watt stopped by a Waukesha food truck for dinner this week. He liked it so much that he decided to get it delivered to his private jet before leaving town.

Instagram Former NFL player JJ Watt and his Derek Watt (far left) and friends.

It has been the talk of the Phoenix Mobile Grill customers.

“JJ Watt came with a group of guys, his brother as well,” said Celena Aguilar, the owner of Phoenix Mobile Grills.

“I don’t know why he is not in line every day,” said Brad, a longtime customer who didn’t give his last name.

TMJ4 Celena Aguilar, the owner of Phoenix Mobile Grill, says she didn't recognize JJ Watt the night she served him.

On Wednesday around 6:30 p.m., JJ came to the food truck in downtown Waukesha with his brother Derek Watt and his friends. Celena didn’t recognize him that night, but the next morning her Instagram was going crazy.

Instagram Posted on JJ Watt Instagram story

“He tagged us on Instagram and said, ‘Feels like -4 but the food is worth it.’”

“When you saw that what did you think?” asked reporter Rebecca Klopf

Watch: Former NFL player JJ Watt orders from Waukesha food truck twice in 12 hours

'I felt so proud and so excited': JJ Watt orders from Waukesha food truck twice in 12 hours

“I was so excited,” said Celena.

Customers guessed what brought him to the truck.

TMJ4 Alejandro Aguilar, who owns Phoenix Mobile Grill with his wife, hold Korean bbq tacos.

"The Korean tacos are so good,” said Rebecca, a customer in line who didn’t give her last name.

The Korean taco is what Celena and her husband think JJ liked since he ordered both the Korean taco and the Korean burrito.

TMJ4 Korean BBQ Tacos

“This the Korean BBQ sauce that we use,” said Alejandro Aguilar who owns Phoenix Mobile Grill with his wife. “The recipe a secret. It is made from scratch.”

TMJ4 Message exchange between Celena and JJ Watt Instagram

Even though JJ ordered Wednesday night, by Thursday afternoon he was ordering again. This time to a private jet at the Waukesha County Airport. And now, Celena knew who was behind the order.

“I said, ‘Thank you again.’ And he sent a picture of him sitting in the plane. You couldn’t see him but you could see the food and the computer. And he said it was so good we had to get it again before we left,” said Celena.

TMJ4 Preparing food for customers.

“The most incredible thing was that he ordered the next day. We were like, ‘Wow. That says something,’” said Alejandro .

“I felt so proud and so excited,” said Celena.

The Phoenix Mobile Grill trucks will only be open until Friday, Dec 13. Then they close for the season until February.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip