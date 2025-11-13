Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
I-41 southbound lanes reopen after crash in Waukesha County

All southbound lanes on Interstate 41/45 at 124th Street in Waukesha County have reopened following a crash that occurred around 11:47 a.m. Thursday.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation had initially expected the closure to last approximately two hours.

The cause of the crash remains unclear.

