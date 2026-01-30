BIG BEND — Hundreds of residents packed Village Hall Thursday as the Big Bend Planning Commission tabled three agenda items tied to a proposed youth sports complex, citing the need for more information before moving forward.

The commission delayed action on a land use change, rezoning request, and planned unit development for the proposed Breck Athletic Complex.

The proposed 150-acre complex would include indoor and outdoor baseball, soccer, and lacrosse fields, up to 1,500 parking spaces, and hotel and retail space.

Developers say the project could attract national tournaments and provide economic benefits to the area.

TMJ4 News

However, many residents said they’re worried the project could permanently change their community.

“Would you want to live next to or across from a mega sports complex if you live in a rural area?” one resident asked.

For more than two hours, residents of Big Bend, Vernon, and Waukesha raised concerns about traffic, noise, and lighting.

“If I had known, I wouldn’t have purchased this property with the intent to raise a family there,” one resident said.

TMJ4 News

Some residents spoke in support of the project.

“The idea that this farmland will remain vacant forever is unrealistic,” one supporter said.

Another added, “I’m a big believer that if a community is gonna grow, we have to grow the tax base.”

Weishaar said after the meeting that he understands residents’ questions and concerns.

“This is a big project, and this is a small town. People had legitimate questions about the project, and they wanted to voice their opinions, “ Weishaar said.

Watch: Hundreds attend Big Bend meeting as officials table vote on proposed sports complex

Big Bend board tables development proposal

Village officials said they need additional details from both the developer and village engineers regarding potential impacts on property values, wetlands, groundwater, stormwater runoff, water and sewer capacity, and public safety. No new vote date was set.

In the meantime, the developer said they’ll continue moving forward.

“We plan to continue the process, including proper planning, surveys, and studies. As for the portion we’re asking to be rezoned, we’ll need to carefully consider how to proceed with that,” Weishaar said.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip