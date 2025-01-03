How a master accordionist in Wisconsin is inspiring young musicians

BROOKFIELD — “What do I love about the accordion? It breathes like a human being.”

Stas Venglevski has been playing accordion since he was five years old. He grew up in the former Soviet Union and moved to the United States in 1992. Since then, the 60-year-old has made a successful career as an accordionist in America. Venglevski has performed around the world, composed 200 pieces, recorded 31 CDs, and taught hundreds of students.

James Groh Stas Vengelvski has been playing the accordion for 55 years and teaching for 29 years.

Moving to Wisconsin was the perfect place for this accordionist given the state's long tradition with polka music.

"I learned it the minute I moved to Milwaukee. You know, they introduced me to Milwaukee Accordion Club, and I start going there. And they invited me to perform, and I figured out very quickly the polka is a big thing," he said.

While Venglevski's career has been very successful, the accordion just isn't as popular in the United States as it is in Europe. You can go to school just for the accordion and get master's degrees for the instrument in Europe. In the United States, however, it's tough to find an instructor. A quick Google search doesn't provide many results for accordion teachers like Venglevski in Wisconsin.

That's why his work is all the more important. He’s passing down the love for the accordion to the 15 students he teaches at The Studio Space in Brookfield.

“It’s loud, it’s very iconic, a very recognizable instrument, and it can play so many different genres of music," Gabby Peck, who has been playing for 13 years, said.

James Groh Gabby Peck plays the accordion at The Studio Space in Brookfield.

“It makes me feel good. The sound—I don’t know what it is about it," Dylan Heuer, who has been playing for seven months, said.

“Well, it’s the only way you can just play freely," Flynn Brezinksy, who has been playing for two years, said.

Venglevski feels it's his responsibility to pass on the tradition to future generations.

“I gave my life and dedicated it to accordion, so this is actually my obligation and duty to do so," Venglevski said.

Funny enough, all three of those students started as piano players with Venglevski. During lessons, he would also leave his accordion in the room. Slowly, each student got more interested in the instrument and eventually picked up the accordion too.

"I get many piano students and sometimes I offer to try accordion and in many cases, people really like accordion the minute they start playing," he said.

James Groh Flynn Brezinsky has been playing the accordion for two years.

He takes his teachings and works beyond Wisconsin. For the past six years, he has conducted an accordion orchestra in Houston. In 2025, he will bring the troupe to Madison for the first time. It's all coordinated through his foundation.

“I started my Stas Venglevski Music Foundation, which brings in young kids and sponsors them or gives scholarships. I encourage them to write their own music, and, of course, they all play accordion.”

Through the foundation, he also hosts yearly retreats, camps, and even a trip to Japan. Venglevski has always been interested in promoting the accordion. He was the president of the Accordionists & Teachers Guild International and is a current board member.

So while the accordion may not be as common as it once was in America, it’s not going away.

“It’s not going to die, you know. Nothing is going to die, no," Venglevski said.

It will live on through him and his students.

Learn how to start playing by going to Venglevski's website. The Studio Space also offers lessons in other instruments like violin, guitar, piano, and more.

Watch the story to hear Stas Venglevski play...

