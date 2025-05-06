Hope for Brookfield: New addiction treatment center opens to meet growing need

A new addiction recovery facility is opening in Brookfield to help people struggling with substance use disorders. The WisHope treatment program will provide outpatient services for adults seeking recovery from drugs and alcohol.

TMJ4 Jessica Degner (left), clinical director at WisHope, sits next to Rory Pettine.

"I kind of had nothing left. I was just over it and I came to WisHope," said Rory Pettine.

She was 26 years old when she got connected to WisHope, a non-profit treatment program for drugs and alcohol. She started with an inpatient treatment program and now helps to run a transitional living center.

TMJ4 Rory Pettine

"I was dealing with alcoholism and stimulant abuse," said Pettine.

She said it is important that people have access to treatment when they are ready. She is excited to see Brookfield will now have that option.

TMJ4 Rory Pettine

"That is the outpatient level of care, where Monday through Friday, they are getting treatment services at this facility," said Jessica Degner.

WATCH: New addiction treatment center opens to meet growing need

New WisHope facility opening in Brookfield

Jessica Degner, clinical director at WisHope, said the treatment facility in Brookfield will be for 10 adults or fewer. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported the state ranks above the national average when it comes to people who suffer from substance use disorder.

"We are getting a lot of calls from individuals looking for treatment in the area," said Degner.

TMJ4 Jessica Degner is the clinical director at WisHope.

She said they see better success helping people learn to live without addiction in their community, which is why they're expanding to Brookfield.

"WisHope has kind of given me everything," said Pettine.

The Brookfield facility will be open by the end of the month.

Rebecca Klopf learned about this new WisHope facility during our Let's Talk listening event where we asked the community to share stories we should know about.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip