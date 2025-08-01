Highway 16 closed in both directions in Pewaukee due to crash

PEWAUKEE — A crash has closed all lanes on Highway 16 in Pewaukee in both directions, north of I-94 west and after College Avenue, according to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

According to WisDOT, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 1. The closure is expected to last about two hours.

Watch: Highway 16 closed in both directions near Pewaukee due to crash

It's unclear what led up to the crash. TMJ4 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

